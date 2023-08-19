INTERPRETERS AND TRANSLATORS CASUAL (MULTIPLE POSITIONS AVAILABLE)

Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Community Investment and Support
Closing Date:
19 Aug 2023
Role Highlights
-
Exciting opportunity to work within the SA Government Public Sector
-
Flexible hours based on your availability
-
Help the community
Role Details
The Interpreter and Translator, are casual roles within Community Investment and Support and are accountable to the Manager, Interpreting and Translating Centre: for undertaking interpreting or translating assignments which result in effective communication for individual of non-English speaking background; contributing to the efficient operation of the ITC. The role will include interpreting/Translating casual assignments, which may include face-to-face, telephone and video appointments.
You must be appropriately trained and/or have practical experience as an interpreter/translator and hold NAATI credentials (where available).
We are seeking applications from people currently living/working in the Adelaide Metropolitan Area.
Special Conditions
Applicants will be required to complete a National Police Check, a Working with Children Screening Check and provide evidence of COVID-19 vaccinations.
This is a casual role where working hours will be varied and irregular.
Some out of hours work may be required.
Attachments:
About the Business
The
Interpreting and Translating Centre (ITC) is seeking multiple casual
interpreters and/or translators in a variety of languages.
As an interpreter, you will be enabling the communication between two or more
parties speaking Language Other Than English and the English language.
As a translator, you will provide effective written communication by accurately
translating text from source language to target language.
Contact Us
Enquiries to Kamila Kusek-Podgorna
(08) 8226 2979
The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time.
Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.
Application Instructions
Screening Checks
If the role you are applying for also requires an Employment-related Screening Check, you will be required to undergo such assessment as is advised by DHS, including periodic assessment during your employment.
Cover Letter and Resume
You are required to submit a cover letter, up to a maximum of 2 pages, addressing how your skills, experience and capabilities align with the role description. You are also required to provide three work referees, one of whom must be your recent line manager, and attach your current resume via the online application form.
For more information about the department’s recruitment and selection process, please refer to Working for DHS
.
Please be aware late applications will not be accepted.
DHS is an equal opportunity employer where selection is based on merit regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, cultural background, religion, language, disability, sexual orientation and identity.