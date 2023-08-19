INTERPRETERS AND TRANSLATORS CASUAL (MULTIPLE POSITIONS AVAILABLE)

Job Reference: 6V65D4A2 Eligibility: External Vacancy – Open to Everyone Division: Community Investment and Support Location: Adelaide Salary Range: 54,403.31 Classification: INT1 Engagement Type: Casual

Role Highlights Exciting opportunity to work within the SA Government Public Sector

Flexible hours based on your availability

Help the community

Role Details The Interpreter and Translator, are casual roles within Community Investment and Support and are accountable to the Manager, Interpreting and Translating Centre: for undertaking interpreting or translating assignments which result in effective communication for individual of non-English speaking background; contributing to the efficient operation of the ITC. The role will include interpreting/Translating casual assignments, which may include face-to-face, telephone and video appointments.

You must be appropriately trained and/or have practical experience as an interpreter/translator and hold NAATI credentials (where available).

We are seeking applications from people currently living/working in the Adelaide Metropolitan Area.



Special Conditions Applicants will be required to complete a National Police Check, a Working with Children Screening Check and provide evidence of COVID-19 vaccinations.

This is a casual role where working hours will be varied and irregular.

Some out of hours work may be required.





About the Business The Interpreting and Translating Centre (ITC) is seeking multiple casual interpreters and/or translators in a variety of languages.

As an interpreter, you will be enabling the communication between two or more parties speaking Language Other Than English and the English language.

As a translator, you will provide effective written communication by accurately translating text from source language to target language.





Contact Us Enquiries to Kamila Kusek-Podgorna (08) 8226 2979 Kamila.Kusek-Podgorna@sa.gov.au

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.