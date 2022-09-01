TEAM LEADER

Reference 2M2FCE4F
Job Reference:
2M2FCE4F
Eligibility:
Open to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent only
Division:
Inclusion and Reform
Location:
Elizabeth South
Salary Range:
95,588-101,109
Classification:
ASO6
Engagement Type:
Temporary
Closing Date:
01 Sep 2022

Role Highlights

  • Positively impacting Aboriginal children and family lives
  • Opportunities for professional development
  • Flexible working arrangements

Role Details

The Team Leader is a role within Aboriginal Practice and Partnerships and is accountable to the Manager, MAYFS for:
• leading a team to deliver a culturally response support, case management and advocacy service to Aboriginal children, young people and their families, who are at risk of offending, have offended and/or at risk of further offending
• providing leadership and support to MAYFS staff in effectively embedding a restorative practice framework across all service delivery areas
• developing culturally appropriate early intervention programs and support services for these children, young people and their families
• developing and maintaining partnerships with Aboriginal organisations and local community to identify issues contributing to offending by Aboriginal young people and developing diversionary local responses, particularly in high risk locations
• contributing to local networks and facilitating community forums to ensure other services are aware of the needs of vulnerable Aboriginal children and young people.

Key Outcomes/Accountabilities
1. Provide leadership, supervision and performance management to staff while monitoring workloads to maintain a high standard of services and service delivery.
2. Maintain effective management and accountability structures that support continuous improvement.
3. Lead the delivery of timely, appropriate and high quality services to clients.
4. Initiate and lead effective communication processes with staff and key stakeholders.
5. Plan and monitor the performance of the team to deliver quality services in line with the key objectives.
6. Develop and maintain operating standards to consistently respond to client needs.
7. Identify and plan initiatives for improving organisational and service delivery practices.

Special Conditions

• Only people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent may apply (pursuant to Section 56(2) of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984).
• National Police Check required.
• Employment-related Screening Check required.
• Some out of hours work may be required.
• Some interstate and intrastate travel may be required.
• Must hold a current Australian issued driver’s licence (equivalent to minimum class C).
• Role Status: term up to 30/06/2023

• Incumbent must be vaccinated against COVID19 with a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status prior to being appointed to the role. Further incumbent must promptly receive any further COVID-19 vaccination(s) or booster vaccination(s) approved by the TGA, which are available to them to access. 

Attachments:

About the Business

Metropolitan Aboriginal Youth and Family Services (MAYFS) is a dedicated Aboriginal service with a focus on diverting young people away from the justice system and toward improved life outcomes. Our restorative and family inclusive service has a strong focus on strengthening Aboriginal young people’s connection to family, community and culture. Our staff understand Aboriginal culture, and are skilled at engaging with the needs and requirements of Aboriginal children, young people and families in contact with the justice system. 

Contact Us

Enquiries to Gloria Fernandes
(08) 8414 8900
The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.

Application Instructions

Screening Checks

If you are new to the department and are invited to an interview, you will be required to produce a National Police Check, which has been issued within six months of your application for the role. National Police Checks can be applied for via the South Australia Police or through an Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission accredited body.

If the role you are applying for also requires an Employment-related Screening Check, you will be required to undergo such assessment as is advised by DHS, including periodic assessment during your employment.

Cover Letter and Resume

You are required to submit a cover letter, up to a maximum of 2 pages, addressing how your skills, experience and capabilities align with the role description. You are also required to provide three work referees, one of whom must be your recent line manager, and attach your current resume via the online application form. For more information about the department’s recruitment and selection process, please refer to Working for DHS.

Please be aware late applications will not be accepted.

DHS is an equal opportunity employer where selection is based on merit regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, cultural background, religion, language, disability, sexual orientation and identity.