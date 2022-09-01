The Team Leader is a role within Aboriginal Practice and Partnerships and is accountable to the Manager, MAYFS for:

• leading a team to deliver a culturally response support, case management and advocacy service to Aboriginal children, young people and their families, who are at risk of offending, have offended and/or at risk of further offending

• providing leadership and support to MAYFS staff in effectively embedding a restorative practice framework across all service delivery areas

• developing culturally appropriate early intervention programs and support services for these children, young people and their families

• developing and maintaining partnerships with Aboriginal organisations and local community to identify issues contributing to offending by Aboriginal young people and developing diversionary local responses, particularly in high risk locations

• contributing to local networks and facilitating community forums to ensure other services are aware of the needs of vulnerable Aboriginal children and young people.

Key Outcomes/Accountabilities

1. Provide leadership, supervision and performance management to staff while monitoring workloads to maintain a high standard of services and service delivery.

2. Maintain effective management and accountability structures that support continuous improvement.

3. Lead the delivery of timely, appropriate and high quality services to clients.

4. Initiate and lead effective communication processes with staff and key stakeholders.

5. Plan and monitor the performance of the team to deliver quality services in line with the key objectives.

6. Develop and maintain operating standards to consistently respond to client needs.

7. Identify and plan initiatives for improving organisational and service delivery practices.