The Principal Youth and Family Practitioner is a role within Inclusion and Reform and is accountable to the Manager, MAYFS for:

• providing high quality information and practice advice to staff to improve outcomes for Aboriginal young people and their families as well as identifying practice quality issues and proposing effective ways to address issues and lead the implementation of practice improvement

• informing and contributing to departmental practice, policy, and practice development programs/initiatives

• enhancing MAYFS capacity to provide high standard of practice through quality assurance, program evaluation of a restorative practice delivery model and contributing to the learning and development of staff, including leading the provision of training to underpin case management and client-focused service delivery.

Key outcomes and accountabilities:

1. Provide leadership, clinical expertise, supervision and mentoring in restorative and family inclusive practice standards to all staff in MAYFS.

2. Provide a high level of clinical knowledge and expertise in working with Aboriginal young people and families with multiple complex needs and application of this knowledge to the development of policy and programs within the DHS.

3. Contribute to discipline-specific and multi-professional research, service development, innovative practices and initiatives, through research, data analysis, evaluation of services and the development of recommendations to assist management decision making.

4. Initiating and fostering cross agency collaboration, and interconnectivity on strategic policies, projects and programs for the management of MAYFS programs, including providing leadership in the formulation of departmental policies, projects and service development and practice tools.

5. Leading and contributing to the development of best practice standards for the management of MAYFS programs as well as assessing and improving the effectiveness of existing policies, program planning and implemented strategies through constructive analysis and proactive recommendations.

6. Contribute to and provide advice and input relating to critical strategic and operational planning and the delivery of a range of initiatives and continuous improvement projects that contributes to, or impacts on the ongoing success of MAYFS activities and associated DHS program and service development.

7. Participating in strategic management and service development decision which will involved participation in committees and/or working parties which influence the strategic direction of the Department, and which may include other agencies such as Dept of Community and Family Services, Dept of Child Protection, Dept of Education, SA Health, ACCOs and NGOs.