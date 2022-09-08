PRINCIPAL YOUTH AND FAMILY PRACTITIONER

Reference 5K010EB3
img
Job Reference:
5K010EB3
Eligibility:
Open to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent only
Division:
Inclusion and Reform
Location:
Elizabeth South
Salary Range:
101,124-108,467
Classification:
AHP3
Engagement Type:
Temporary
Closing Date:
08 Sep 2022

Role Highlights

  • Positively impacting Aboriginal children and family lives
  • Opportunities for professional development
  • Flexible working arrangements

Role Details

The Principal Youth and Family Practitioner is a role within Inclusion and Reform and is accountable to the Manager, MAYFS for:
• providing high quality information and practice advice to staff to improve outcomes for Aboriginal young people and their families as well as identifying practice quality issues and proposing effective ways to address issues and lead the implementation of practice improvement
• informing and contributing to departmental practice, policy, and practice development programs/initiatives
• enhancing MAYFS capacity to provide high standard of practice through quality assurance, program evaluation of a restorative practice delivery model and contributing to the learning and development of staff, including leading the provision of training to underpin case management and client-focused service delivery.

Key outcomes and accountabilities:
1. Provide leadership, clinical expertise, supervision and mentoring in restorative and family inclusive practice standards to all staff in MAYFS.
2. Provide a high level of clinical knowledge and expertise in working with Aboriginal young people and families with multiple complex needs and application of this knowledge to the development of policy and programs within the DHS.
3. Contribute to discipline-specific and multi-professional research, service development, innovative practices and initiatives, through research, data analysis, evaluation of services and the development of recommendations to assist management decision making.
4. Initiating and fostering cross agency collaboration, and interconnectivity on strategic policies, projects and programs for the management of MAYFS programs, including providing leadership in the formulation of departmental policies, projects and service development and practice tools.
5. Leading and contributing to the development of best practice standards for the management of MAYFS programs as well as assessing and improving the effectiveness of existing policies, program planning and implemented strategies through constructive analysis and proactive recommendations.
6. Contribute to and provide advice and input relating to critical strategic and operational planning and the delivery of a range of initiatives and continuous improvement projects that contributes to, or impacts on the ongoing success of MAYFS activities and associated DHS program and service development.
7. Participating in strategic management and service development decision which will involved participation in committees and/or working parties which influence the strategic direction of the Department, and which may include other agencies such as Dept of Community and Family Services, Dept of Child Protection, Dept of Education, SA Health, ACCOs and NGOs.

Special Conditions

• Only people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent may apply (pursuant to Section 56(2) of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984).
• National Police Check required.
• Employment-related Screening Check required.
• Some out of hours work may be required.
• Some interstate and intrastate travel may be required.
• Must hold a current Australian issued driver’s licence (equivalent to minimum class C).
• Essential Qualification: An appropriate degree or equivalent qualification which gives eligibility for full membership of the Australian Association of Social Workers.

Attachments:

About the Business

Metropolitan Aboriginal Youth and Family Services (MAYFS) is a dedicated Aboriginal service with a focus on diverting young people away from the justice system and toward improved life outcomes. Our restorative and family inclusive service has a strong focus on strengthening Aboriginal young people’s connection to family, community and culture. Our staff understand Aboriginal culture, and are skilled at engaging with the needs and requirements of Aboriginal children, young people and families in contact with the justice system. 

Contact Us

Enquiries to Gloria Fernandes
08 8414 8900
The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.

Application Instructions

Screening Checks

If you are new to the department and are invited to an interview, you will be required to produce a National Police Check, which has been issued within six months of your application for the role. National Police Checks can be applied for via the South Australia Police or through an Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission accredited body.

If the role you are applying for also requires an Employment-related Screening Check, you will be required to undergo such assessment as is advised by DHS, including periodic assessment during your employment.

Cover Letter and Resume

You are required to submit a cover letter, up to a maximum of 2 pages, addressing how your skills, experience and capabilities align with the role description. You are also required to provide three work referees, one of whom must be your recent line manager, and attach your current resume via the online application form. For more information about the department’s recruitment and selection process, please refer to Working for DHS.

Please be aware late applications will not be accepted.

DHS is an equal opportunity employer where selection is based on merit regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, cultural background, religion, language, disability, sexual orientation and identity.